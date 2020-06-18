Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Navient by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 477.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Navient stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.