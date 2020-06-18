Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SASR. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at $488,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Little bought 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

