Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,085 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of BRT Apartments worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRT opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $204.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.03.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

