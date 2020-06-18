HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of HCM opened at $23.00 on Thursday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.