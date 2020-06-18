Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Popular by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of BPOP opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

