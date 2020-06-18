Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 327,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,921.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.80. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

