iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

