Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Romano Tio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $441,625.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $94,460 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.