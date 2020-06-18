Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CorePoint Lodging worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLG stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $237.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.59.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

