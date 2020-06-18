Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,783 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. CNH Industrial NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.