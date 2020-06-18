Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 30,382 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91,344 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TEGNA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TEGNA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 715,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

