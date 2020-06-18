Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 575,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 570,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 196,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

