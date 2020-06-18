Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 219,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.