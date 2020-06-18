Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 5,041.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

