Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $225,000 Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 73.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 87.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

FPI stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 0.63. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

