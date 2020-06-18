Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,894 Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. FMR LLC raised its position in Retail Value by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Retail Value by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Value by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Retail Value by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Retail Value by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,517 shares in the company, valued at $161,719.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVI opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. Retail Value Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $253.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

