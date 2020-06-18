M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1,800.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.51.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.