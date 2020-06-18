Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Stock Price

Media coverage about DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DKSH earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS DKSHF opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. DKSH has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $64.50.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding Ltd. provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology segments.

