Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Receives News Impact Rating of -3.53

Media coverage about Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Valmont Industries earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $117.05 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

