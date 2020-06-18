Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Price

News headlines about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Old National Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Old National Bancorp’s ranking:

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann acquired 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.