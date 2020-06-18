Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Share Price

Headlines about Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Louisiana-Pacific earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the building manufacturing company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE:LPX opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,422.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

