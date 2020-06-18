Ambient Water (OTCMKTS:AWGI) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Ambient Water (OTCMKTS:AWGI) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ambient Water earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AWGI stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Ambient Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Ambient Water Company Profile

Ambient Water Corporation designs and builds air-to-water appliances for residential and commercial drinking water applications based on patented, patent pending, and proprietary technologies in the United States. The company's air-to-water technology systems produce water from the atmosphere by using a condensing surface and a proprietary filtration system that removes dust, airborne particles, and bacteria to generate drinking water.

