Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medpace earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Medpace’s analysis:

Get Medpace alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CSFB increased their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. Medpace has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.