Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Media stories about Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nextera Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the solar energy provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE NEP opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

