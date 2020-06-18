Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 129,454 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 91,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

