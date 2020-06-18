SeaSpine Holdings Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $311.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.94. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.90.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,573,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 378,162 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $11,199,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $7,917,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $4,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

