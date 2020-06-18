Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Bitauto worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the first quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bitauto by 2,781.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitauto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BITA opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($8.37). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Bitauto’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.