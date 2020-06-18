BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $659,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Mplx by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mplx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Mplx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays raised Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

MPLX stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

