BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Evertec were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,768,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,187,000 after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 26.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 247,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,236,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVTC opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

