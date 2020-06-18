BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.15 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $678,399.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,860.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $589,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,661.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

