BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,636,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $388,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,052 shares of company stock valued at $51,115,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $536.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $587.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.36.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

