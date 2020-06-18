BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 51,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 12.6% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACIW. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.