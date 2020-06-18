Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of JHG opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

