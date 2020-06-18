Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

PBH stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

