Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $8.08 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

