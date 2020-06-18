Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 249.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Macerich worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 78.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,883,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 995,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $153,750.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,070.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Doug J. Healey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,927.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

