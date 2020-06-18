Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,152 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of PNFP opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

