Federated Hermes Inc. Has $667,000 Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96,918 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CDW by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $4,664,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 137,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

