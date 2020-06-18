Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Integer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integer by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Integer by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.