Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 67,298 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

