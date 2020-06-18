Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 67,298 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

