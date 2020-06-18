JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Axis Capital worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after buying an additional 978,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,893,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $52,845,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 586,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,454,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

NYSE:AXS opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,088.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,863.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 350,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $14,147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 576,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,109,328. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.