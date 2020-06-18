American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1,313.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in American States Water by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $31,532.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $95,760 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. UBS Group raised their price target on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

