Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 387,993 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cohu by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $659.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHU. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

