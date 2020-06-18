MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,997 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

