Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.