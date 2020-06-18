Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 5,214 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $670.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.04.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

