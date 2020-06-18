Anglo American (LON:AAL) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.00) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,475 ($18.77). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oddo Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($20.49) to GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,914.67 ($24.37).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,852.80 ($23.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,605.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,744.51.

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.67) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($25,703.70). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,551 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,947.69 ($6,297.17). Insiders purchased a total of 3,471 shares of company stock worth $4,806,725 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

