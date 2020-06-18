Citigroup Inc. Acquires 887 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $916,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,369. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,960 shares of company stock valued at $319,677. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $350.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

