JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 9,528 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

NYSE LEVI opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

