Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $277,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SAFM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAFM opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,040.25 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

